Royce Micro-Cap Trust (RMT) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -0.01

News coverage about Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) has trended somewhat negative on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Royce Micro-Cap Trust earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1019797641117 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) opened at 9.38 on Monday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end investment company. The Fund invests primarily in micro-cap securities. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, including information technology, software, technology hardware, storage and peripherals, chemicals, construction materials, containers and packaging, metals and mining, real estate, telecommunication services, utilities and miscellaneous.

