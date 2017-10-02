Royal Dutch Shell PLC’s (RDS.A) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE:RDS.A) in a research report report published on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $62.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RDS.A. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie lowered Royal Dutch Shell PLC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $65.00 target price on Royal Dutch Shell PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $54.00 price target on Royal Dutch Shell PLC and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.799 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of Infinity. Royal Dutch Shell PLC’s payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

About Royal Dutch Shell PLC

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

