Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Fortis Inc. (FTS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,333,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 762,221 shares during the period. Fortis accounts for approximately 0.6% of Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Royal Bank of Canada owned 7.74% of Fortis worth $1,136,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fortis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 7.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 12.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) traded up 0.48% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.94. 38,432 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.82. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $37.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail customers in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail customers in Arizonas Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts (MW) comprising 54 MW of solar capacity.

