Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Price Target to C$13.00

BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target upped by Royal Bank Of Canada to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.20.

BlackBerry (TSE BB) opened at 13.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

In other news, insider Sandeep Chennakeshu sold 199,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$1,704,330.24.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

