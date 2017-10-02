Rotork p.l.c.’s (ROR) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 42.40% from the stock’s previous close.

ROR has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.36) target price on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.43) price target on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS AG upgraded Rotork p.l.c. to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 255 ($3.43) to GBX 295 ($3.97) in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 250.80 ($3.37).

Rotork p.l.c. (LON ROR) opened at 262.20 on Monday. Rotork p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 190.90 and a one year high of GBX 269.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 241.79. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.28 billion.

In related news, insider Martin Lamb bought 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £32,025.65 ($43,068.38). Also, insider Jonathan Davis bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £1,437.04 ($1,932.54). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,601 shares of company stock worth $3,842,981.

About Rotork p.l.c.

Rotork Plc is a United Kingdom-based actuator manufacturer and flow control company. The Company operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears and Instruments. The Controls segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electric actuators. The Fluid Systems segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of pneumatic and hydraulic actuators.

