Roka Bioscience, Inc. (ROKA) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 474,676 Shares

Roka Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKA) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 474,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $341,766.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 127,601 shares of Roka Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $125,048.98.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,100 shares of Roka Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $1,650.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 14,300 shares of Roka Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $21,450.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 75,276 shares of Roka Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $114,419.52.

Shares of Roka Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ ROKA) traded down 1.9589% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.7157. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,932 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company’s market capitalization is $3.58 million. Roka Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $9.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roka Bioscience stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roka Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 132,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 2.64% of Roka Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About Roka Bioscience

Roka Bioscience, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of molecular assay technologies for the detection of foodborne pathogens under the Atlas brand name. The Company offers Atlas Detection Assays and Atlas instrument in the North American food safety testing market and has rights to develop and commercialize its molecular testing solutions for a range of other industrial applications.

