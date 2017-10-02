Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 4,413 Shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (MFD)

Robinson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre alerts:

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/robinson-capital-management-llc-sells-4413-shares-of-macquariefirst-trust-global-infrstrctre-mfd.html.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (MFD) traded down 0.2647% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.6039. 3,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02.

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current return consisting of dividends, interest and other similar income while attempting to preserve capital.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.