Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $1,056,000 Stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)

Robinson Capital Management LLC held its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the second quarter worth $124,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 107.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/robinson-capital-management-llc-has-1056000-stake-in-voya-prime-rate-trust-ppr.html.

Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) traded up 0.096% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.235. The stock had a trading volume of 73,231 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $5.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The Trust seeks to achieve this objective by investing, under normal market conditions, approximately 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in United States dollar denominated floating rate secured senior loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.