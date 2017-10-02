Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.30% of Robert Half International worth $18,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHI. ValuEngine raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) opened at 50.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post $2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti.

