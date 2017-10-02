RMP Energy Inc (RMP) Stock Price Down 3.1%

RMP Energy Inc (TSE:RMP) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.62. 248,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 237,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of RMP Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of RMP Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RMP Energy to C$0.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of RMP Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of RMP Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$0.40 to C$0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RMP Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.97.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The company’s market cap is $96.65 million.

In related news, Director Josh Young bought 304,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$158,080.00.

About RMP Energy

RMP Energy Inc is a Canada-based independent crude oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin within the province of Alberta, Canada.

