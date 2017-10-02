Riverhead Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 34.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,588,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 16,599.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,386,000 after purchasing an additional 211,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,070,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,737,000 after purchasing an additional 582,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,701,000.

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) opened at 41.59 on Monday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $49.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.43.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post $2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sean Griffin sold 8,095 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $350,108.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,521 shares in the company, valued at $282,033.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Heffernan sold 2,660 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $117,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.76.

United Natural Foods, Inc is a distributor and retailer of natural, organic and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic and specialty foods, produce and related products in the United States and Canada.

