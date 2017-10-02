Riverhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,258 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTCT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 31.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 24.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth about $213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 55.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) opened at 32.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $38.47.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.66 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.60%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Monday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats.

