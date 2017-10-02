TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rice Energy Inc. (NYSE:RICE) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,081 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Rice Energy worth $14,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rice Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Rice Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Rice Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rice Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Energy in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Rice Energy Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/rice-energy-inc-rice-shares-sold-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc.html.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RICE. Capital One Financial Corporation lowered shares of Rice Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Rice Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rice Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Rice Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Rice Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of Rice Energy Inc. (RICE) opened at 28.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. The firm’s market cap is $6.19 billion. Rice Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.27 million. Rice Energy had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. Rice Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rice Energy Inc. will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rice Energy Profile

Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) is an independent natural gas and oil company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Midstream.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rice Energy Inc. (NYSE:RICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.