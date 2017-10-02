Rice Energy Inc. (RICE) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rice Energy Inc. (NYSE:RICE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RICE. Capital One Financial Corporation lowered shares of Rice Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Rice Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. William Blair downgraded Rice Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 3rd. US Capital Advisors lowered Rice Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Rice Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rice Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.88.

Shares of Rice Energy (NYSE RICE) opened at 28.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. The company’s market cap is $6.19 billion. Rice Energy has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Rice Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rice Energy will post $0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICE. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Rice Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,563,000. GeoSphere Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Rice Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Rice Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 335,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rice Energy by 22.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $140,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) is an independent natural gas and oil company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Midstream.

