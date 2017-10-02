Rhumbline Advisers Has $616,000 Position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Creative Planning raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. alerts:

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) opened at 19.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $535.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.91.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 85.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. will post $1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/rhumbline-advisers-has-616000-position-in-ag-mortgage-investment-trust-inc-mitt.html.

A number of analysts have commented on MITT shares. BidaskClub raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT).

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.