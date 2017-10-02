Rhumbline Advisers Has $606,000 Position in Kforce, Inc. (KFRC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Kforce, Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Kforce worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 304.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Kforce news, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $89,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFRC. ValuEngine cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their target price on Kforce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kforce in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Kforce, Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) opened at 20.20 on Monday. Kforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $510.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Kforce had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $340.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kforce, Inc. will post $1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc (Kforce) is engaged in providing professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions. The Company operates through three segments, which include Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA) and Government Solutions (GS). The Company’s Tech segment includes the operations of its subsidiary Kforce Global Solutions, Inc The FA segment is engaged in providing both temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, such as general accounting, business analysis and others.

