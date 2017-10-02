Rhumbline Advisers Has $576,000 Position in CAI International, Inc. (CAI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of CAI International worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CAI International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,389,000 after buying an additional 114,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CAI International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CAI International by 291.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 278,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 207,639 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CAI International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 271,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in CAI International in the first quarter valued at $4,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hiromitsu Ogawa sold 693,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $18,458,458.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 712,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAI. ValuEngine raised shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CAI International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CAI International in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CAI International in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CAI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE CAI) opened at 30.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.23 million, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 2.19. CAI International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $31.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. CAI International had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $82.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company. The Company purchases equipment, primarily intermodal shipping containers and railcars, which it leases to its customers, and also manages equipment for third-party investors. The Company operates through three segments: container leasing, rail leasing and logistics.

