RF Industries (RFIL) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RF Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.8662961035108 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

RF Industries (NASDAQ RFIL) remained flat at $2.35 during midday trading on Monday. 7,605 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $20.80 million. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

Get RF Industries Ltd. alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Analysts forecast that RF Industries will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. RF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.24%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/rf-industries-rfil-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-shows.html.

In other RF Industries news, Director William Reynolds sold 16,763 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $32,184.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,623 shares of company stock worth $32,315. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of interconnect products and systems, including coaxial and specialty cables, fiber optic cables and connectors, and electrical and electronic specialty cables. It operates through two segments: RF Connector and Cable Assembly, which consists of Connector and Cable Assembly Division, and the Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly, which consists of subsidiaries, including Cables Unlimited, Inc (Cables Unlimited,) Comnet Telecom Supply, Inc (Comnet) and Rel-Tech Electronics, Inc (Rel-Tech).

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.