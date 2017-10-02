Revlon, Inc. (REV) Trading Down 1.8%

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $24.10. Approximately 100,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 286,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Revlon in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

The firm’s market cap is $1.27 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Revlon had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $645.70 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Revlon, Inc. will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revlon news, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 419,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $7,774,805.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 106,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $2,195,479.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,698,314 shares of company stock worth $31,129,986 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revlon during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 625.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc manufactures, markets and sells around the world a range of beauty and personal care products, including color cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, as well as beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products.

