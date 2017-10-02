Reviewing Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (TEO) and Its Competitors

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE: TEO) is one of 47 public companies in the “Integrated Telecommunications Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom 0 2 2 0 2.50 Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Competitors 615 1691 1946 74 2.34

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.97%. As a group, “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies have a potential upside of 35.61%. Given Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom 9.99% 27.60% 12.02% Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Competitors 0.45% -0.34% 1.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of shares of all “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom $3.39 billion $916.25 million 15.98 Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Competitors $12.75 billion $4.25 billion 3.75

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom’s peers have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom

Telecom Argentina S.A. provides fixed-line telecommunications services in Argentina, and also provides other telephone-related services, such as international long-distance service, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing and Internet services. The Company’s segments include Fixed Telecommunications Services (Fixed Services), Personal Mobile Telecommunications Services (Personal Mobile Services) and Nucleo Mobile Telecommunications Services (Nucleo Mobile Services). The Company, through its subsidiaries, also provides mobile telecommunications services and international wholesale services. The Fixed services segment consists of basic telephone services, interconnection services, data transmission and Internet services, information and communication technology services, and other telephone services. The Company, through its subsidiaries, such as Telecom Personal S.A. and Nucleo S.A., provides mobile services in Argentina and Paraguay, respectively.

