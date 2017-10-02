Reviewing JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) & The Competition

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is one of 31 public companies in the “Airlines” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare JetBlue Airways Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for JetBlue Airways Corporation and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JetBlue Airways Corporation 1 8 5 0 2.29 JetBlue Airways Corporation Competitors 317 1136 2185 104 2.55

JetBlue Airways Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $25.36, indicating a potential upside of 36.88%. As a group, “Airlines” companies have a potential downside of 5.97%. Given JetBlue Airways Corporation’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe JetBlue Airways Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of JetBlue Airways Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of shares of all “Airlines” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of JetBlue Airways Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of shares of all “Airlines” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JetBlue Airways Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JetBlue Airways Corporation 9.78% 16.75% 6.99% JetBlue Airways Corporation Competitors 3.58% 9.88% 3.39%

Volatility & Risk

JetBlue Airways Corporation has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JetBlue Airways Corporation’s competitors have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JetBlue Airways Corporation and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio JetBlue Airways Corporation $6.82 billion $1.54 billion 9.41 JetBlue Airways Corporation Competitors $8.61 billion $1.57 billion -83.61

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than JetBlue Airways Corporation. JetBlue Airways Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

JetBlue Airways Corporation competitors beat JetBlue Airways Corporation on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About JetBlue Airways Corporation

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190. It also provides premium transcontinental product called Mint. As of December 31, 2016, Mint included 16 fully lie-flat seats, four of which were in suites with a privacy door. The Company also provides Fly-Fi in-flight Internet service across its Airbus fleet. It provides its customers a choice to purchase tickets from three branded fares, which include Blue, Blue Plus and Blue Flex. Each of these fare include different offerings, such as free checked bags, reduced change fees and additional TrueBlue points. As of December 31, 2016, its Airbus A321 aircraft in a single cabin layout had 200 seats and those with Mint premium service had a seating capacity of 159 seats.

