Reviewing Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) & Fifth Street Asset Management (FSAM)

Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE: EV) and Fifth Street Asset Management (NASDAQ:FSAM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Eaton Vance Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Eaton Vance Corporation pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fifth Street Asset Management pays out -178.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fifth Street Asset Management has raised its dividend for 36 consecutive years. Fifth Street Asset Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eaton Vance Corporation and Fifth Street Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corporation 18.03% 34.47% 13.99% Fifth Street Asset Management -0.63% -399.09% 11.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Eaton Vance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 86.0% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eaton Vance Corporation and Fifth Street Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corporation $1.47 billion 3.90 $477.11 million $2.30 21.47 Fifth Street Asset Management $71.87 million 0.85 $35.88 million ($0.14) -27.86

Eaton Vance Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management. Fifth Street Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton Vance Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Eaton Vance Corporation has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eaton Vance Corporation and Fifth Street Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corporation 0 5 1 0 2.17 Fifth Street Asset Management 0 1 0 0 2.00

Eaton Vance Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $49.58, suggesting a potential upside of 0.43%. Fifth Street Asset Management has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.56%. Given Fifth Street Asset Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fifth Street Asset Management is more favorable than Eaton Vance Corporation.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corporation beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eaton Vance Corporation

Eaton Vance Corp. is engaged in the business of managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. The Company operates as an investment advisor to funds and separate accounts. The Company, through its subsidiaries and other affiliates, manages active equity, income and alternative strategies across a range of investment styles and asset classes, including the United States and global equities, floating-rate bank loans, municipal bonds, global income, high-yield and investment grade bonds. Through its subsidiary, the Company also manages a range of engineered alpha strategies, including systematic equity, systematic alternatives and managed options strategies. The Company’s open-end fund lineup includes tax-managed equity funds, and non-tax-managed equity and multi-asset funds. The Company’s family of closed-end funds includes municipal bond, domestic and global equity, and bank loan.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an alternative asset manager. The Company provides asset management services to its investment funds (the Fifth Street Funds or the funds), which consist of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC) and Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (FSFR), both publicly-traded business development companies (together, the BDCs). Its segment provides asset management services to the Fifth Street Funds. The Company conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries, Fifth Street Management LLC (FSM), Fifth Street CLO Management LLC (CLO Management) and FSCO GP LLC (FSCO GP). The funds, managed by the Company, provide financing solutions to small and mid-sized companies across their capital structures, mainly in connection with investments by private equity sponsors. It provides credit solutions across the capital structure, including one-stop financing, unitranche debt, senior secured debt, mezzanine debt, equity co-investments and venture debt financing.

