Reviewing Astronics Corporation (ATRO) & Its Rivals

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Aerospace & Defense” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Astronics Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Astronics Corporation and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astronics Corporation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Astronics Corporation Competitors 552 2266 2420 91 2.38

Astronics Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.66%. As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies have a potential upside of 3.80%. Given Astronics Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Astronics Corporation is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Astronics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Astronics Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Astronics Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astronics Corporation 6.73% 12.12% 6.72% Astronics Corporation Competitors -5.04% 25.16% 3.96%

Risk and Volatility

Astronics Corporation has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astronics Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astronics Corporation and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Astronics Corporation $612.68 million $86.53 million 21.62 Astronics Corporation Competitors $8.56 billion $1.20 billion 82.81

Astronics Corporation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Astronics Corporation. Astronics Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Astronics Corporation beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Astronics Corporation Company Profile

Astronics Corporation is a supplier of products to the aerospace, defense, electronics and semiconductor industries. The Company’s products and services include electrical power generation, distribution and motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification and automated test systems. The Company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment designs and manufactures products for the global aerospace industry. Its product lines include lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, systems certification and other products. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures and maintains automated test systems that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for both commercial and military applications.

