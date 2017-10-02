Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA: HEN3) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/2/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/28/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €138.00 ($162.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/13/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €111.00 ($130.59) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/5/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €149.00 ($175.29) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €139.00 ($163.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

8/16/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at S&P Global. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €138.00 ($162.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €153.00 ($180.00) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €114.00 ($134.12) price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €117.00 ($137.65) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/10/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €133.00 ($156.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €114.00 ($134.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/10/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €144.00 ($169.41) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €113.00 ($132.94) price target on by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/8/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €134.00 ($157.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2017 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) traded up 1.131% on Monday, reaching €116.273. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426 shares. The company has a market capitalization of €50.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.079. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €115.61 and a 200 day moving average of €120.87. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €105.60 and a 12-month high of €129.65.

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.