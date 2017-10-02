Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 213,803 Shares of TransCanada Corporation (TRP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 213,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of TransCanada Corporation worth $48,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TransCanada Corporation by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 201,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in TransCanada Corporation by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in TransCanada Corporation by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 43,976 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TransCanada Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in TransCanada Corporation by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransCanada Corporation alerts:

TransCanada Corporation (TRP) opened at 49.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.15. TransCanada Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.4995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from TransCanada Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. TransCanada Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 232.56%.

WARNING: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 213,803 Shares of TransCanada Corporation (TRP)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/renaissance-technologies-llc-sells-213803-shares-of-transcanada-corporation-trp.html.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded TransCanada Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransCanada Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TransCanada Corporation from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransCanada Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

About TransCanada Corporation

TransCanada Corporation is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of North American energy infrastructure, including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and natural gas storage facilities. Its segments include Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TransCanada Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCanada Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.