Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $46.08 Million Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.90% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New worth $46,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SIX. Macquarie downgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE SIX) opened at 60.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $65.19.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.04 million. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 7.49%. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New will post $1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.25%.

In other news, VP Lance C. Balk sold 48,998 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $2,797,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon L. Luther bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.58 per share, with a total value of $157,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,608.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 19 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land. Its parks are located in geographically diverse markets across North America.

