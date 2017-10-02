Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $44.93 Million Holdings in Career Education Corporation (CECO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,680,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.78% of Career Education Corporation worth $44,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Career Education Corporation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Career Education Corporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Career Education Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,392,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Career Education Corporation by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 336,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Career Education Corporation by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ CECO) opened at 10.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. The firm’s market capitalization is $717.70 million. Career Education Corporation has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $12.59.

Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. Career Education Corporation had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Career Education Corporation will post $0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CECO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Career Education Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Career Education Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,866 shares in the company, valued at $271,003.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Career Education Corporation Company Profile

Career Education Corporation, through its colleges, institutions and universities, offers education to students in a range of career-oriented disciplines through online, on-ground and hybrid learning programs. The Company’s American InterContinental University (AIU) and Colorado Technical University (CTU) provide degree programs through the master’s or doctoral level as well as associate and bachelor’s levels.

