Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.22% of Choice Hotels International worth $44,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,804,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,173,000 after buying an additional 197,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2,026.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,706,000 after buying an additional 2,233,299 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 986,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,363,000 after buying an additional 168,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,020,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 788,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,383,000 after buying an additional 301,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) opened at 63.90 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.21.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.68 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.30%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post $2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.85%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $65,427.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Joyce sold 44,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $2,774,014.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,696,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,460 shares of company stock worth $6,337,153. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hotel franchisor. The Company’s segments include Hotel Franchising, SkyTouch Technology and Corporate & Other. It franchises lodging properties under brand names, including Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

