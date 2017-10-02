Relx N.V. (RENX) and Morningstar (MORN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Relx N.V. (NYSE: RENX) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Relx N.V. alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Relx N.V. and Morningstar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relx N.V. 0 0 0 0 N/A Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Relx N.V. pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Morningstar pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Relx N.V. has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morningstar has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Relx N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Morningstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.4% of Morningstar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Relx N.V. and Morningstar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relx N.V. $9.71 billion 4.43 $2.93 billion N/A N/A Morningstar $847.00 million 4.27 $228.30 million $3.82 22.25

Relx N.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Morningstar.

Profitability

This table compares Relx N.V. and Morningstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relx N.V. N/A N/A N/A Morningstar 19.43% 15.55% 8.52%

Summary

Relx N.V. beats Morningstar on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Relx N.V. Company Profile

RELX NV is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions. The Company’s Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals progress science and advance healthcare. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with technology and analytics. The Legal segment is a provider of information and analytics to professionals in legal, corporate, government and non-profit organizations. Its Exhibitions segment consists of Reed Exhibitions, which is an exhibitions business, with events in over 30 countries.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc. is a provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company focuses to create products that help investors reach their financial goals. It offers a range of data, software, research, and investment management offerings for financial advisors, asset managers, sponsors, and individual investors. It provides data and research insights on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, listed companies, capital markets, and real-time global market data. It conducts its business operations outside of the United States through subsidiaries in countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, People’s Republic of China (both Hong Kong and the mainland), Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Relx N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.