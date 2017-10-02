Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial Corporation were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 98,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Regions Financial Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Regions Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $971,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan W. Matlock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $152,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,733 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) traded down 1.083% on Monday, reaching $15.065. 4,546,549 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.742 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.03.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Regions Financial Corporation had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.47 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Regions Financial Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Regions Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Regions Financial Corporation Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

