Regional Management Corp. (RM) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Consumer Lending” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Regional Management Corp. to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Regional Management Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of shares of all “Consumer Lending” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Regional Management Corp. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Consumer Lending” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Regional Management Corp. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regional Management Corp. 0 5 1 0 2.17 Regional Management Corp. Competitors 194 750 1073 58 2.48

Regional Management Corp. presently has a consensus price target of $25.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.71%. As a group, “Consumer Lending” companies have a potential upside of 50.54%. Given Regional Management Corp.’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regional Management Corp. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regional Management Corp. and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Regional Management Corp. $246.92 million $68.46 million 10.62 Regional Management Corp. Competitors $564.84 million $92.07 million 16.64

Regional Management Corp.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Regional Management Corp.. Regional Management Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Regional Management Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regional Management Corp. 10.37% 12.98% 3.88% Regional Management Corp. Competitors -28.26% -17.28% 0.63%

Risk & Volatility

Regional Management Corp. has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regional Management Corp.’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regional Management Corp. competitors beat Regional Management Corp. on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Regional Management Corp.

Regional Management Corp. is a diversified consumer finance company. The Company provides an array of loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. Its products include small loans, large loans, automobile loans, retail loans, and optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. It offers small loans ranging from $500 to $2,500, through its branches. It offers large installment loans with cash proceeds to the customer ranging from $2,501 to $20,000. As of December 31, 2016, automobile loans were offered in amounts up to $27,500. As of December 31, 2016, retail loans were indirect installment loans structured as retail installment sales contracts that were offered in amounts of up to $7,500. Optional Payment and Collateral Protection Insurance Products offer customers a number of optional payment and collateral protection insurance products.

