Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Position Reduced by Public Sector Pension investment Board

Public Sector Pension investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in Regency Centers Corporation were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Regency Centers Corporation by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,274,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,775,000 after acquiring an additional 560,110 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers Corporation in the first quarter valued at $9,748,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Regency Centers Corporation by 44.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 147,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Regency Centers Corporation by 7.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Regency Centers Corporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on REG. TheStreet raised Regency Centers Corporation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup Inc. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regency Centers Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regency Centers Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers Corporation in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE REG) opened at 62.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.06 and a beta of 0.56. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $78.49.

Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. Regency Centers Corporation had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Fiala sold 7,775 shares of Regency Centers Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $511,128.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,112.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Chaim Katzman sold 1,055,758 shares of Regency Centers Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $67,885,239.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corporation Company Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is the general partner of Regency Centers, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of retail shopping centers through the Operating Partnership.

