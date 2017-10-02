Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB) PT Set at GBX 7,250 by UBS AG

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 7,250 ($97.50) price target by stock analysts at UBS AG in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS AG’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,150 ($109.60) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Whitman Howard reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($121.03) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($114.31) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($114.31) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($122.38) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,058.48 ($108.37).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON RB) traded down 0.03% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 6811.00. The company had a trading volume of 381,311 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,260.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,478.09. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6,496.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 8,110.43. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 47.91 billion.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA and DvM. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

