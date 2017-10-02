Real Goods Solar (RGSE) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Real Goods Solar earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the energy company an impact score of 46.9248034814392 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) traded down 3.2414% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.8418. 41,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $6.30 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. Real Goods Solar has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $131.70.

Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Real Goods Solar had a negative net margin of 184.38% and a negative return on equity of 233.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Real Goods Solar will post ($0.78) EPS for the current year.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc is a residential and commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company. The Company offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals and warranty and customer satisfaction activities. Its solar energy systems use solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.

