Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $677,000 in UBS AG (UBS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS AG (NYSE:UBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in UBS AG by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in UBS AG during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in UBS AG during the first quarter worth about $379,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in UBS AG by 30.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of UBS AG by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS AG alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Instinet cut shares of UBS AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UBS AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of UBS AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UBS AG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $677,000 in UBS AG (UBS)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/quantitative-investment-management-llc-invests-677000-in-ubs-ag-ubs.html.

UBS AG (UBS) opened at 17.15 on Monday. UBS AG has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54.

About UBS AG

UBS Group AG is a holding company and conducts its operations through UBS AG and its subsidiaries. The Company comprises Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. Wealth Management division provides advice and tailored financial services to wealthy private clients around the world, except those served by Wealth Management Americas.

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.