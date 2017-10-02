Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,900 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,235,000 after acquiring an additional 76,845 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding in the 1st quarter worth about $438,000.

COMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope Holding from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of CommScope Holding in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CommScope Holding in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Longbow Research lowered CommScope Holding from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC downgraded CommScope Holding from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CommScope Holding currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) opened at 33.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.19.

CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CommScope Holding had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post $2.22 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $163,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.87 per share, with a total value of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc (CommScope) is a provider of infrastructure solutions for the core, access and edge layers of communications networks. The Company operates through two segments: CommScope Connectivity Solutions (CCS) and CommScope Mobility Solutions (CMS). Its portfolio includes wireless and fiber optic solutions.

