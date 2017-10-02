Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Position in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons Co were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons Co by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 393,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons Co by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,540,000 after acquiring an additional 418,670 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons Co by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 985,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 544,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons Co by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 392,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 45,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 107,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ RRD) opened at 10.30 on Monday. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The stock’s market cap is $721.00 million.

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post $0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRD. BidaskClub raised RR Donnelley & Sons Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

About RR Donnelley & Sons Co

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company helps organizations communicate by working to create, manage, produce, distribute and process content on behalf of its customers. The Company’s segments include Variable Print, Strategic Services, International and Corporate. The Variable Print segment includes the Company’s United States short-run and transactional printing operations.

