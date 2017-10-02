Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 12,187 Tenaris S.A. (TS)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TS. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tenaris by 1,187.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Tenaris by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tenaris by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.35.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) opened at 28.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.66. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA is a holding company, which is a steel producer with production facilities in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, United States and Guatemala. The Company supplies round steel bars and flat steel products for its pipes business. It operates through Tubes business segment. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products, and related services primarily for the oil and gas industry, principally oil country tubular goods (OCTG) used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that include in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

