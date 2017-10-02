QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Holdings Raised by Univest Corp of Pennsylvania

Univest Corp of Pennsylvania raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,614 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ QCOM) opened at 51.84 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The wireless technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $245,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Derek K. Aberle sold 23,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $1,279,499.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Northland Securities lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Vetr raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.13 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

