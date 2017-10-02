QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) Position Trimmed by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of QTS Realty Trust worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 18,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) traded down 0.15% during trading on Monday, reaching $52.28. 5,563 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.37 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $56.23.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $107.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post $0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 390.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QTS. BidaskClub upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 682,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $37,029,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,526 shares in the company, valued at $12,831,535.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $885,682.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 732,541 shares of company stock worth $39,756,070 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (QTS) is a provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. The Company owns, develops and operates carrier-neutral and multi-tenant data centers. Its data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers.

