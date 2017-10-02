QS Investors LLC Increases Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR)

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,430 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.25% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,851,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,781,000 after buying an additional 478,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,943,000 after buying an additional 220,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,223,000 after buying an additional 140,948 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $45,138,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 80.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,223,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,071,000 after buying an additional 988,011 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) opened at 21.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.80. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $21.22.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.41. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $244.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Xenia) is a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in premium full service, lifestyle and urban upscale hotels, with a focus on var ious markets, as well as leisure destinations in the United States. As of May 30, 2017, the Company owned 37 hotels, 35 of which are completely owned, comprising 10,783 rooms, across 18 states and the District of Columbia, including a majority interest in two hotels owned through two investments in real estate entities.

