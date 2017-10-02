QS Investors LLC Has $5,274,000 Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc (MDXG)

QS Investors LLC maintained its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.31% of MiMedx Group worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 678.9% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group Inc alerts:

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ MDXG) opened at 11.44 on Monday. MiMedx Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 0.92.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. MiMedx Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc will post $0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $14.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “QS Investors LLC Has $5,274,000 Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc (MDXG)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/qs-investors-llc-has-5274000-holdings-in-mimedx-group-inc-mdxg.html.

MDXG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on MiMedx Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MiMedx Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants human placental tissue, skin and bone. The Company’s Regenerative Biomaterials segment includes the design, manufacture, and marketing of products and tissue processing services for the Wound Care, Surgical, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic and Dental market categories.

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.