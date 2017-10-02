QS Investors LLC Acquires 92,759 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,772 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,759 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,405,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,927 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 57.9% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 42,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Algebris Investments UK LLP grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 617.8% in the first quarter. Algebris Investments UK LLP now owns 567,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 488,700 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 312,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 430.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,620,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,390 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.01.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ HBAN) opened at 13.94 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $14.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $308.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 2,450 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $32,095.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 184,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,207.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Stanutz sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,546.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

