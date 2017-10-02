Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Qorvo worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 16.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,452,000 after purchasing an additional 59,712 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $492,639,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $814,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Qorvo by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Nomura initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ QRVO) opened at 70.68 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $9.00 billion. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average is $61.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.18 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post $5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $234,035.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,856.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $367,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,319 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,549 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc is a provider of technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure and defense and aerospace applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets its products to the United States and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

