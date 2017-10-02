Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.63) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QQ. J P Morgan Chase & Co decreased their price objective on QinetiQ Group plc from GBX 305 ($4.10) to GBX 295 ($3.97) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) dropped their target price on QinetiQ Group plc from GBX 255 ($3.43) to GBX 253 ($3.40) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded QinetiQ Group plc to an overweight rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.83) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 276.33 ($3.72).

Get QinetiQ Group plc alerts:

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON QQ) opened at 241.70 on Friday. QinetiQ Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 217.30 and a 52 week high of GBX 322.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 232.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 270.41. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.36 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “QinetiQ Group plc’s (QQ) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/qinetiq-group-plcs-qq-hold-rating-reiterated-at-liberum-capital.html.

In other news, insider David Smith acquired 12,382 shares of QinetiQ Group plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £29,716.80 ($39,963.42). Also, insider Michael Harper acquired 5,000 shares of QinetiQ Group plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £12,050 ($16,204.95). Insiders have bought a total of 64,067 shares of company stock valued at $15,403,295 over the last three months.

QinetiQ Group plc Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc is a science and engineering company operating in the defense, security and aerospace markets. The Company’s segments include EMEA Services and Global Products. The EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation, and training services. It provides research and advice in specialist areas, such as concept of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, weapons and energetics, cyber security and procurement advisory services.

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.