QCM Cayman Ltd. Invests $207,000 in Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) Stock

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2,928.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,090,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $604,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,768,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $848,347,000 after buying an additional 2,823,104 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,721,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,795,000 after buying an additional 1,566,961 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,883,000. Finally, Center Coast Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,508,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,976,000 after buying an additional 1,252,133 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources Inc. alerts:

In other news, insider Dan C. Middlebrooks sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,129.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/qcm-cayman-ltd-invests-207000-in-targa-resources-inc-trgp-stock.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup Inc. cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.81.

Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) traded down 1.33% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,092 shares. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The company’s market cap is $10.06 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.