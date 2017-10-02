Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.37

Media headlines about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) have trended positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust earned a news impact score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0451635304531 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) opened at 12.63 on Monday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.0541 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (The Fund) is a diversified, closed-end fund. The Fund offers a dividend reinvestment plan. The fund seeks to provide as high a level of current income free from federal income tax. The Fund intends to achieve its objective by investing in a portfolio of investment-grade and some below investment-grade municipal bonds selected by Putnam Investment Management, LLC (Putnam Management).

