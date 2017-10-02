Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group comprises about 1.0% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 9,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Susan M. Byrne sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $156,806.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,987,630.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Susan M. Byrne sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $142,685.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,714,919.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,227 shares of company stock worth $4,432,450. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) traded down 0.3282% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.0492. 6,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $549.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.9725 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.50%.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc (Westwood) is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Advisory and Trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. Its subsidiaries include Westwood Management Corp. and Westwood Advisors, LLC (together, Westwood Management), Westwood International Advisors Inc (Westwood International) and Westwood Trust.

