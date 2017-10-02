Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,131 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of New Senior Investment Group worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) traded up 0.4831% during trading on Monday, hitting $9.1942. 176,841 shares of the company traded hands. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. The stock’s market capitalization is $755.29 million.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -288.88%.

SNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc is a real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of primarily private pay senior housing properties located across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 152 primarily private pay senior housing properties located across 37 states.

