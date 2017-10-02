Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) (NLS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:NLS) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) makes up approximately 1.4% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.59% of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) worth $15,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) in the first quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) by 97.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nautilus Group Inc. (The) alerts:

In related news, Director Richard A. Horn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,626 shares in the company, valued at $695,154.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/punch-associates-investment-management-inc-decreases-stake-in-nautilus-group-inc-the-nls.html.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Sunday, September 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Nautilus Group, Inc. (NLS) traded up 1.78% on Monday, hitting $17.20. 260,359 shares of the stock traded hands. Nautilus Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63.

Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus Group, Inc. will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nautilus Group, Inc. (The)

Nautilus, Inc is a consumer fitness products company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct and Retail. Its principal business activities include designing, developing, sourcing and marketing of cardio and strength fitness products and related accessories for consumer use, primarily in the United States and Canada, but also in international markets outside North America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Group Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Group Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.